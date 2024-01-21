Full special report: Ron DeSantis suspends 2024 presidential campaign

How DeSantis dropping out could impact the 2024 race03:05
What DeSantis suspending his campaign could mean for Haley02:02
DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump05:21
- Now Playing
Full special report: Ron DeSantis suspends 2024 presidential campaign20:02
- UP NEXT
Puzzling: Before Iowa caucuses, CEO of DeSantis-aligned super PAC spotted working on a jigsaw puzzle02:03
How big is the independent electorate in New Hampshire? Steve Kornacki explains.04:34
Trump looks for big NH win02:02
Nikki Haley speaks out over controversial remarks on race04:49
Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms02:30
Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary02:21
Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win02:46
DeSantis says campaign made 'an impression' in Iowa00:48
DeSantis projected as runner-up to Trump in Iowa caucuses05:43
Ramaswamy drops out of presidential race01:58
Nikki Haley speaks in Iowa after 3rd place finish02:52
DeSantis thanks supporters after the Iowa caucus01:49
NBC projects DeSantis will finish second in the Iowa Republican caucus02:14
Trump speaks after being projected to win Iowa caucus02:16
GOP congressman from DeSantis' district reacts to Trump's Iowa win: This is 'historic'02:49
How is NBC able to project that Trump has won the Iowa caucus?02:17
How DeSantis dropping out could impact the 2024 race03:05
What DeSantis suspending his campaign could mean for Haley02:02
DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump05:21
- Now Playing
Full special report: Ron DeSantis suspends 2024 presidential campaign20:02
- UP NEXT
Puzzling: Before Iowa caucuses, CEO of DeSantis-aligned super PAC spotted working on a jigsaw puzzle02:03
How big is the independent electorate in New Hampshire? Steve Kornacki explains.04:34
Play All