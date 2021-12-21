Full speech: Biden announces measures to combat omicron variant
21:44
President Biden delivered remarks on new measures his administration is taking to combat the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19 amid the holiday season. The president announced thousands of additional testing and vaccination sites and the purchase of millions of at-home tests for Americans to order for free.Dec. 21, 2021
