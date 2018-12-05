Full speech: Former President George W. Bush gives emotional eulogy for father George H.W. Bush
Former President George W. Bush praised his dad President George H.W. Bush in his eulogy as "one of the best fathers a son or daughter could have."
Top moments from former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral02:33
George W. Bush's chief of staff: Bush 41 was a ‘remarkable man’03:31
Watch George W. Bush hand Michelle Obama candy again at father's funeral00:23
Casket of George H.W. Bush departs National Cathedral03:42
George W. Bush holding back tears, eulogizes dad as 'a loving man'12:33
George W. Bush praises the 'best father' in emotional eulogy03:36