Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Cardinal Dolan reveals the joke he shared with Pope Francis01:08
Standing Ovations, Kissing Babies: A Wrap Up of Pope Francis’ U.S. Tour02:11
Pope Francis reveals what surprised him about US01:13
Pope: I Understand Sexual Abuse Victims who Cannot Forgive01:17
Why Pope Francis Is the ‘People’s Pope’01:42
Pilgrims Make Journey on Foot to See Pope Francis02:12
Philadelphia Revels in ‘Francis Effect’ on Pope’s Final Day in U.S.03:07
Pope Francis Kisses Babies on the way to Mass01:07
Reflecting on the Pope's Journey to America01:45
Pope Francis to Prisoners: 'No One Should be Excluded'01:23
What the Pope Francis Visit Told Us About his Politics03:26
Sundays with Harry: Pope Francis’ visit much appreciated, and needed03:21
Pope Francis on Clerical Child Abuse: 'All Those Responsible Will be Held Accountable'02:21
Pope Francis tells immigrants: 'Do not be discouraged'03:02
Bishop Barron: The pope’s speaking strengths are his levity and ease03:35
Pope Draws Laughs With Mother-in-Law Joke in Philadelphia01:04
Mom of Child Blessed by Pope: 'Thank You Thank You Thank You'01:55
Pope Francis: 'Immigrants Bring Many Gifts to this Nation'05:22
Pope Francis Kisses, Blesses Boy With Cerebral Palsy at Unscheduled Stop00:42
Pope Francis Struggles in High Winds as he Climbs Aircraft Steps00:47
Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican01:43:29
Pope Francis leads the 2021 Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican with music by the Sistine Chapel Choir.Dec. 28, 2021
UP NEXT
Cardinal Dolan reveals the joke he shared with Pope Francis01:08
Standing Ovations, Kissing Babies: A Wrap Up of Pope Francis’ U.S. Tour02:11
Pope Francis reveals what surprised him about US01:13
Pope: I Understand Sexual Abuse Victims who Cannot Forgive01:17
Why Pope Francis Is the ‘People’s Pope’01:42
Pilgrims Make Journey on Foot to See Pope Francis02:12