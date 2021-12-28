IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican

01:43:29

Pope Francis leads the 2021 Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican with music by the Sistine Chapel Choir.Dec. 28, 2021

