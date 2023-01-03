IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘We are saying goodbye to a genius’: Funeral crowds line streets to honor ‘King’ Pelé

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Ultranationalist Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem holy site

    00:55

  • 63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

    03:56

  • Thousands gather in Vatican City as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state

    02:52

  • Thousands pay respect to soccer legend Pelé during public wake

    00:48

  • Four dead, three injured after helicopters collide in Australia

    01:11

  • Prince Harry speaks on stepping away from palace ahead of memoir release

    05:13

  • Dozens of Russian troops killed in deadly Ukrainian attack

    01:34

  • Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

    02:04

  • Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    00:42

  • Russia says 63 of its soldiers dead in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    01:22

  • Boy falls into 115-foot hole on Vietnam construction site

    00:26

  • Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica

    00:45

  • Pelé's coffin arrives in Santos for huge public wake

    00:48

  • Four killed after helicopters collide on Australia's Gold Coast

    00:47

  • Lula breaks down in tears after being sworn in as Brazil’s president

    01:17

  • Pope Francis prays for Benedict XVI during New Year's Day mass

    01:01

  • Watch the New Year’s 2023 celebrations from across the globe

    04:06

  • Pope Francis honors Pope Emeritus Benedict as 'a noble person' in homily

    00:54

  • 13 giant panda cubs born in China make first public appearance

    01:06

NBC News

‘We are saying goodbye to a genius’: Funeral crowds line streets to honor ‘King’ Pelé

01:31

Thousands of mourners turned out in Santos to pay their respects to “The King” of soccer, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, as his funeral procession made its way from the city’s soccer stadium to the cemetery.Jan. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘We are saying goodbye to a genius’: Funeral crowds line streets to honor ‘King’ Pelé

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Ultranationalist Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem holy site

    00:55

  • 63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

    03:56

  • Thousands gather in Vatican City as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state

    02:52

  • Thousands pay respect to soccer legend Pelé during public wake

    00:48

  • Four dead, three injured after helicopters collide in Australia

    01:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All