Morning Rundown: Nikki Haley targeted in GOP debate, U.S. marshal accused of abusing woman on flight, and 'Yellowstone' star sued by show's creator

  • 'We can't walk because of the thorns': Palestinian girl collects firewood at a Rafah refugee camp

    Funeral held for 17 members of one family killed in Rafah

    WATCH: Aid trucks cross into Gaza, Red Crescent video said to show

  • US Official: Israel considering flooding Hamas tunnels

  • Freed hostages accuse Israeli government of inaction over remaining rescues

  • Israel military says fighting with Hamas has reached new intensity

  • New Israeli military video is said to show its forces in combat inside the Gaza Strip

  • Pro-Palestinian supporters in Hollywood rally against alleged censorship

  • Growing evidence of Hamas’ sexual crimes against women during attack

  • Presidents of MIT, UPenn and Harvard testify on Capitol Hill over rise in antisemitism on campuses

  • Israeli ground offensive against Hamas expanding farther south in Gaza

  • ‘Where the h--- are you?’: Netanyahu demands more international support

  • Watch: Israeli girl hugged by classmates after Hamas kidnap ordeal

  • Israel and women’s rights groups call on U.N. to investigate sexual violence by Hamas

  • Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as fighting continues

  • Wounded Palestinians rushed to a Khan Younis hospital after bombardment increases

  • Newborn babies evacuated from Gaza now being treated at Cairo hospital

  • White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

  • Israel expands ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza

  • ‘There isn’t any safe space’: Displaced Gazans flee south to Rafah

Funeral held for 17 members of one family killed in Rafah

The funeral was held for 17 members of the Palestinian al-Hobi family who were killed when rockets hit their house on Wednesday, a family member said.Dec. 7, 2023

