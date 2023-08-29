IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Funeral held for a deputy of Wagner group's Yevgeny Prigozhin

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Putin speaks out after plane crash that likely killed Wagner leader

    02:31

  • Sabotage likely behind Prigozhin’s presumed death in plane crash, U.S. officials say

    01:53

  • 'Putin’s Russia: deaths and dubious suicides': German foreign minister says

    01:01

  • Watch: Mourners gather at makeshift memorial outside Wagner office in Siberia

    00:34

  • How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?

    03:37

  • Watch: Makeshift memorial created outside Wagner HQ in St. Petersburg

    00:42

  • Eyewitness describes plane crash in which Prigozhin is presumed to have died

    00:50

  • Video shows body bags removed from crash site where Prigozhin is presumed to have died

    00:40

  • Putin speaks at WWII memorial amid reports Prigozhin is dead

    01:12

  • Russia says latest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow has been thwarted

    00:40

  • Explosions and fire at a gas station in Dagestan leaves dozens dead

    00:45

  • Watch: Russia launches lunar probe in search for water on the moon

    00:42

  • Huge blast destroys factory near Moscow

    01:03

  • Dozens injured by an explosion at a factory northeast of Moscow

    00:35

  • Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

    01:43

  • Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack

    01:26

  • Video shows Ukrainian sea drone striking Russian warship

    00:43

  • Two missiles launched into Ukraine 24 hours after drones explode in Moscow

    02:27

  • Putin pledges free grain for Africa

    01:20

NBC News

Funeral held for a deputy of Wagner group's Yevgeny Prigozhin

00:42

A funeral was held in St. Petersburg, Russia, understood to be for the Wagner mercenary group's logistics chief Valery Chekalov, who died in the Aug. 23 airplane crash alongside its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.Aug. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Funeral held for a deputy of Wagner group's Yevgeny Prigozhin

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Putin speaks out after plane crash that likely killed Wagner leader

    02:31

  • Sabotage likely behind Prigozhin’s presumed death in plane crash, U.S. officials say

    01:53

  • 'Putin’s Russia: deaths and dubious suicides': German foreign minister says

    01:01

  • Watch: Mourners gather at makeshift memorial outside Wagner office in Siberia

    00:34

  • How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?

    03:37
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All