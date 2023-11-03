IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    WATCH: Emotional farewell for slain Palestinian journalist in Gaza

    00:49
NBC News

WATCH: Emotional farewell for slain Palestinian journalist in Gaza

00:49

Mourners on Friday held a funeral for Palestine TV journalist Mohamed Abu Hattab, who was killed along with his family in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis on Thursday. A video distributed by Palestine TV showed the moment when one of their journalists found out about Hattab's passing, while reporting live on air outside a hospital.Nov. 3, 2023

