Funeral of 7-year-old girl who died at U.S. border held in Guatemala

Funeral of 7-year-old migrant girl who died at U.S. border held in Guatemala01:04
Jakelin Caal Maquin was buried in her hometown of San Antonio Secortez following her death after she was arrested by U.S Border Control.
Funeral of 7-year-old girl who died at U.S. border held in Guatemala01:04
Venezuelan migrants dancing to survive01:22
Asylum-seekers at the border find comfort in New Mexico churches06:43
Hikers surprised by powerful Volcan de Fuego eruption00:55
Nuclear-capable Russian bombers arrive in Venezuela00:40
Easter Islanders want iconic statue returned home01:23