IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Funerals held for 16 Iraqi armed group members killed in first round of U.S. airstrikes

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. expands airstrikes in Middle East

    02:26

  • U.S. Strikes: An up-close look at military operations

    01:53

  • EU foreign affairs ministers: Middle East conflict is a 'critical situation'

    01:01

  • Protests erupt in Argentina over proposed economic bill

    02:22

  • Finland faces massive strikes over government benefits cuts as farmer protests erupt across Europe

    03:24

  • Former hostage describes captivity in Hamas tunnel and dungeon in Gaza

    02:16

  • U.S. begins retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria as slain soldiers arrive home

    02:45

  • How Biden decided on military targets for retaliatory strikes

    03:11

  • U.S. launches strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to deadly drone attack

    02:57

  • Freed Palestinian detainees complain of mistreatment in Israeli prisons

    01:32

  • U.S. and South Korean special forces conduct drill amid North's belligerence

    00:51

  • Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi

    01:20

  • Cuba braces for increase in gas prices amid economic crisis

    04:58

  • This eye surgeon is on a mission to cure blindness in South Sudan

    02:22

  • Video said to show Ukrainian attack on Russian warship off Crimea

    02:01

  • FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger

    00:28

  • European farmers surround European Parliament building to demand reforms

    01:06

  • Watch: Australian boy is rescued after getting stuck inside a claw machine

    00:51

  • Thousands of sheep and cattle stranded after ship's Red Sea route canceled by security concerns

    00:36

NBC News

Funerals held for 16 Iraqi armed group members killed in first round of U.S. airstrikes

00:32

The Iraqi state security group, the Popular Mobilization Forces, said 16 of its members were killed in the first airstrikes launched by the U.S. in Iraq and Syria. The airstrikes were conducted on more than 85 targets against Iran's Revolutionary Guard and its backed militias, killing nearly 40 people.Feb. 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Funerals held for 16 Iraqi armed group members killed in first round of U.S. airstrikes

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. expands airstrikes in Middle East

    02:26

  • U.S. Strikes: An up-close look at military operations

    01:53

  • EU foreign affairs ministers: Middle East conflict is a 'critical situation'

    01:01

  • Protests erupt in Argentina over proposed economic bill

    02:22

  • Finland faces massive strikes over government benefits cuts as farmer protests erupt across Europe

    03:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All