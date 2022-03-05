Furious Zelenskyy says NATO has ‘given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities’
01:14
In an emotional address, the Ukrainian president slammed NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone, saying, "All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness.”March 5, 2022
