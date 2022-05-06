IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reflects on career, looks forward to historic Dodgers Stadium shows

02:36

NBC Latino’s Edwin Flores talked with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias about his career and his historic shows at Dodgers Stadium. Iglesias, who grew up in Los Angeles, said “this a home-field advantage show."May 6, 2022

