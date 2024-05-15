IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza
May 15, 202401:08
  • Now Playing

    Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah

    01:46

  • Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza

    01:14

  • WH’s Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to ‘dissuade’ government from expanding operations in Rafah

    04:16

  • American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure

    02:23

  • Worldwide demonstrations commemorate 76th anniversary of the Nakba

    01:25

  • Israel fighting Hamas again in northern Gaza as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    01:59

  • College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions

    01:59

  • Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive

    03:47

  • Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area

    01:21

  • US suggests Israel has no exit strategy from Gaza as fighting continues

    02:17

  • Duke students walk out of Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech

    02:20

  • 300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city

    01:57

  • Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide

    01:38

  • Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech

    01:30

  • Blinken says there’d be ‘thousands of armed Hamas left’ even if Israel takes ‘heavy action in Rafah’

    01:58

  • Graham says it’s ‘impossible to mitigate’ civilian deaths considering Hamas strategy: Full interview

    11:34

  • Sec. Blinken says Israel has the 'will' and 'means to try to police itself': Full interview

    10:30

  • College graduations disrupted by anti-war protests

    00:32

  • Where will Biden draw the line on Israel’s attack in Gaza?

    02:16

NBC News

Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza

01:08

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel must not try to establish military or civilian rule in Gaza and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept that, “even with the possibility of personal or political costs.”May 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah

    01:46

  • Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza

    01:14

  • WH’s Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to ‘dissuade’ government from expanding operations in Rafah

    04:16

  • American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure

    02:23

  • Worldwide demonstrations commemorate 76th anniversary of the Nakba

    01:25
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All