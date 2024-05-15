Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza

- Now Playing
Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza01:08
- UP NEXT
'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah01:46
Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza01:14
WH’s Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to ‘dissuade’ government from expanding operations in Rafah04:16
American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure02:23
Worldwide demonstrations commemorate 76th anniversary of the Nakba01:25
Israel fighting Hamas again in northern Gaza as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah01:59
College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions01:59
Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive03:47
Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area01:21
US suggests Israel has no exit strategy from Gaza as fighting continues02:17
Duke students walk out of Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech02:20
300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city01:57
Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide01:38
Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech01:30
Blinken says there’d be ‘thousands of armed Hamas left’ even if Israel takes ‘heavy action in Rafah’01:58
Graham says it’s ‘impossible to mitigate’ civilian deaths considering Hamas strategy: Full interview11:34
Sec. Blinken says Israel has the 'will' and 'means to try to police itself': Full interview10:30
College graduations disrupted by anti-war protests00:32
Where will Biden draw the line on Israel’s attack in Gaza?02:16
- Now Playing
Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza01:08
- UP NEXT
'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah01:46
Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza01:14
WH’s Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to ‘dissuade’ government from expanding operations in Rafah04:16
American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure02:23
Worldwide demonstrations commemorate 76th anniversary of the Nakba01:25
Play All