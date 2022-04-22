IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Garland announces charges against former Honduran president

03:15

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernandez, alleging that Hernandez had a role in engineering a massive effort to flood the U.S. with cocaine.April 22, 2022

