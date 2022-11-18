Garland appoints Jack Smith as special counsel for Trump investigations

- UP NEXT
Biden's granddaughter to wed at the White House this Saturday03:18
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘will not seek re-election’ in Democratic leadership04:04
Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader following Republican victory in House01:45
Watch Pelosi's full speech announcing she will not seek re-election to leadership14:53
Rep. Comer unveils report on Biden family 'business schemes'01:32
FBI, DHS, social media companies not addressing rising terror threat, Senate report says03:22
Republicans win control of the House after midterm elections06:28
GOP projected to win House03:29
Republicans battle for House, Senate leadership04:15
Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border02:35
Hawley says he will not run for president in 202401:08
House Homeland Security Committee holds hearing on worldwide threats03:46
House GOP leaders meet to discuss leadership candidates04:13
Biden, Xi meet for three hours amid rising tensions01:39
Biden announces largest U.S. investment in green energy at U.N. summit01:30
Biden: Elon Musk's relationship with foreign governments 'worth being looked at'00:59
Supreme Court hears arguments on lawsuit against Native American adoption law02:37
Americans head to the polls in hotly contested midterm elections03:13
'The tweet was not complete': White House press secretary on deleted Social Security tweet01:53
Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored02:12
- UP NEXT
Biden's granddaughter to wed at the White House this Saturday03:18
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘will not seek re-election’ in Democratic leadership04:04
Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader following Republican victory in House01:45
Watch Pelosi's full speech announcing she will not seek re-election to leadership14:53
Rep. Comer unveils report on Biden family 'business schemes'01:32
FBI, DHS, social media companies not addressing rising terror threat, Senate report says03:22
Play All