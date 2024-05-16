Garland: House committee's request for audio of Biden interview is not legitimate

Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke to reporters about President Biden's decision to invoke executive privilege over an audio recording of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur. Garland said he would continue to work with Republican-led House committees for their requests, but their ask for the audio was not a legitimate one. He also said the committees' threat to hold him in contempt of Congress for not turning over the recording was an example of "unprecedented and unfounded attacks" on the Department of Justice.May 16, 2024