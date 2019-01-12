Gas explosion at Paris bakery kills three people, injures dozens

Gas explosion at Paris bakery kills three people, injures dozens01:16
Two firefighters and a Spanish national were killed after a large gas explosion ripped through a bakery in Paris. More than three dozen people were also injured, some of them critically, in the incident.
