Gas tank explosion at Mexican resort restaurant kills two

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadly Russian bombardment strikes Kyiv residential building00:58
Now Playing
Gas tank explosion at Mexican resort restaurant kills two00:37
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy urges Russian soldiers to surrender, says Kyiv is listening in01:34
Norway student finds boat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers01:34
How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters03:32
Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion04:19
Kharkiv residential building destroyed in airstrike, Ukrainian emergency services say00:33
Watch: Russian and Ukrainian flags projected onto Jerusalem's Old City walls00:35
Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say04:47
'Ted Lasso' star calls for end to Russian invasion at awards ceremony00:48
Iran claims missile attack near U.S. consulate complex in northern Iraq01:16
Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks of 'difficult path' to talks with Russia00:53
Lviv authorities detail 'Russian rocket strike' near Polish border00:22
Odessa orchestra plays in support of no-fly zone for Ukraine01:06
Humanitarian aid for Mariupol to arrive Sunday, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says01:05
Residents of this Ukrainian city took shelter underground. Two weeks on, they there are still there.01:04
'Tomorrow, we'll try again': Ukraine's president on evacuations, Mariupol aid00:58
Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russians of kidnapping city mayor01:15
Ukrainians honor fallen soldiers01:55
Race to evacuate Ukraine’s sickest kids01:59
Gas tank explosion at Mexican resort restaurant kills two00:37
Two bodies were found in rubble created by a gas tank explosion at a restaurant in the Mexican beach town of Playa del Carmen on the Caribbean coast.March 15, 2022
Deadly Russian bombardment strikes Kyiv residential building00:58
Now Playing
Gas tank explosion at Mexican resort restaurant kills two00:37
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy urges Russian soldiers to surrender, says Kyiv is listening in01:34
Norway student finds boat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers01:34
How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters03:32
Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion04:19