Gay couple targeted in homophobic attack in Austin

Gay couple brutally beaten in homophobic attack in Austin01:52
A birthday celebration in downtown Austin ends in a terrifying encounter and brutal beating. KXAN's Alyssa Goard reports.
Gay couple targeted in homophobic attack in Austin01:52
Logistics uncertain after Supreme Court's transgender troops stance01:37
Transgender woman who was assaulted in North Carolina bar speaks out01:44
Homophobic tirade caught on camera at Seattle spa02:26
Arizona Senator Sinema sworn into office on law book01:03
Neighborhood comes together after gay couple’s pride flag removed from backyard01:06