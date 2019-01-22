NBC News Channel

Gay couple brutally beaten in homophobic attack in Austin

01:52

A birthday celebration in downtown Austin ends in a terrifying encounter and brutal beating. KXAN's Alyssa Goard reports.Jan. 22, 2019

  • Watch Lady Gaga stop concert to call out VP Pence on LGBTQ rights

    01:23

  • Gay couple targeted in homophobic attack in Austin

    01:52

  • Logistics uncertain after Supreme Court's transgender troops stance

    01:36

  • Transgender woman who was assaulted in North Carolina bar speaks out

    01:44

  • Homophobic tirade caught on camera at Seattle spa

    02:26

  • Arizona Senator Sinema sworn into office on law book

    01:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All