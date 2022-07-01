IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Cryptoqueen' added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

  • Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today

  • Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control

    Gay couples in Switzerland marry after same-sex unions legalized

    At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine

  • Watch: Landslide engulfs 150 homes in Peru

  • Ukraine blames Russia for deadly missile strike on residential area in Odesa region

  • China's Xi swears-in new Hong Kong leader as territory marks 25 years since British handover

  • NASA scientists test technology that could help sustain life on the moon

  • Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

  • New Zealand designates Proud Boys as terrorist group

  • 'Napalm Girl' from iconic Vietnam photo receives final burn treatment

  • Ukrainian troops in U.K. receive training in multiple launch rocket systems

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sworn in as Philippines new president

  • Israel set for fifth election in less than four years after vote to dissolve parliament

  • Biggest exchange of prisoners of war since Russian invasion, Ukrainian military says

  • China's Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary celebrations

  • Protesters take to the streets, burn effigy over killing of Hindu man in India

  • Stinky toxic foam engulfs homes in Colombian city

Gay couples in Switzerland marry after same-sex unions legalized

Gay couples in Switzerland were able to tie the knot for the first time Friday as the country legalized same-sex marriage. The law was passed after a two-thirds majority backed the change in a referendum.July 1, 2022

