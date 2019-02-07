‘Rainbow Patrol’ is created in Austin after gay hate crime

Watch NBC News Signal: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sponsors Green New Deal and tense scenes from the Venezuela-Colombia border
Gay hate crime leads to volunteer ‘Rainbow Patrol’01:44
A group of volunteers are working to keep Austin's 'gayborhood' safe after gay couple was attacked in what police are calling it a hate crime. KXAN's Gary Cooper reports.
‘Rainbow Patrol’ is created in Austin after gay hate crime01:44
Mother and son talk viral transgender-reveal photoshoot02:11
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago by men hurling homophobic, racial slurs05:35
Supreme Court allows Trump’s transgender troop ban03:34
Transgender advocates optimistic in fighting Trump's military ban04:45
Mueller wins challenge in mystery case, but new light is scant04:16