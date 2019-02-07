Watch NBC News Signal: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sponsors Green New Deal and tense scenes from the Venezuela-Colombia border

NBC News Channel

Gay hate crime leads to volunteer ‘Rainbow Patrol’

01:44

A group of volunteers are working to keep Austin's 'gayborhood' safe after gay couple was attacked in what police are calling it a hate crime. KXAN's Gary Cooper reports.Feb. 7, 2019

  • ‘Rainbow Patrol’ is created in Austin after gay hate crime

    01:44

  • Mother and son talk viral transgender-reveal photoshoot

    02:11

  • 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago by men hurling homophobic, racial slurs

    05:35

  • Supreme Court allows Trump’s transgender troop ban

    03:34

  • Transgender advocates optimistic in fighting Trump's military ban

    04:45

  • Mueller wins challenge in mystery case, but new light is scant

    04:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All