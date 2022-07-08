IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gay men with monkeypox describe symptoms, treatments

01:54

Several gay men who contracted monkeypox spoke with NBC News about their symptoms, levels of pain, and how they were treated.July 8, 2022

