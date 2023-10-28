IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gaza ambulance response ‘paralyzed’ amid communications blackout

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Explosions heard near Israel-Gaza border

    00:48

  • ‘I don’t know if they are still alive': Gaza hit with communications blackout

    00:55

  • Thousands join pro-Palestinian demonstration in London

    00:52

  • IDF describes ground invasion as 'phase two' of war

    05:27

  • Erdogan slams Israel as ‘war criminal’ at pro-Palestinian rally

    01:03

  • Netanyahu says Israel will expand ground operations in Gaza

    02:04

  • Sounds of fighting continue near Israel-Gaza border amid blackouts

    00:39

  • West Bank protests remain calm as blackouts in Gaza halt communication

    01:43

  • Sirens and explosions heard over Gaza as Israel expands ground operation

    02:46

  • Israel-Hamas war protest closes NYC’s Grand Central Terminal

    00:46

  • Tensions high for Israel's Arab Muslim population

    02:13

  • U.S. conducts airstrikes in Syria after Iranian-backed attacks on U.S. troops

    01:54

  • Israel announces expanding ground operations against Hamas in Gaza

    03:22

  • The Breakdown: The Israel-Hamas War

    46:44

  • Gaza hit by multiple airstrikes as Israel intensifies attacks

    01:14

  • Israel intensifies strikes in Gaza: ‘You can hear some of the explosions,’ Richard Engel reports

    08:38

  • Families of hostages set up empty Shabbat table at Lincoln Memorial

    01:15

  • Internet cut in Gaza as Israel intensifies ground operation

    02:53

  • Israel conducts second raid on Gaza to prepare for ground invasion

    04:07

NBC News

Gaza ambulance response ‘paralyzed’ amid communications blackout

01:01

Jihad Salim, a paramedic at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, told NBC News ambulances aren’t able to communicate with hospitals or reach victims at the scene of airstrikes amid the internet blackout in Gaza.Oct. 28, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Gaza ambulance response ‘paralyzed’ amid communications blackout

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Explosions heard near Israel-Gaza border

    00:48

  • ‘I don’t know if they are still alive': Gaza hit with communications blackout

    00:55

  • Thousands join pro-Palestinian demonstration in London

    00:52

  • IDF describes ground invasion as 'phase two' of war

    05:27

  • Erdogan slams Israel as ‘war criminal’ at pro-Palestinian rally

    01:03
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All