    6 Americans still presumed captive in Gaza as fighting rages on

    02:24

  • IDF says it ‘regrets’ harming uninvolved Gazans amid strike on refugee camp

    01:56

  • Israel warns of clash with Hezbollah at border with Lebanon

    02:04

  • Inside the largest Hamas tunnel discovered by the Israeli military

    01:54

  • ‘We need to be allowed to do the work’ in Gaza says UNICEF spokesperson

    04:36

  • NBC News gets first-hand look inside the ‘largest Hamas tunnel’ discovered by IDF

    01:38

  • Israel launches new airstrikes, says war could continue for months

    02:08

  • Youths killed in Israeli strike on West Bank according to Palestinian Health Ministry

    01:03

  • Palestinian residents of West Bank village say they’re being driven out by Jewish settlers

    03:40

  • Israel warns war with Hamas will go on for many more months

    02:20

  • Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?

    05:01

  • Israel faces growing pressure to end war with Hamas

    02:07

  • Egypt draws up plan to end the Israel-Hamas war

    06:15

  • Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem amid the war in Gaza

    01:27

  • Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas

    02:06

  • Deadly strike hits refugee camp in Gaza, killing around 70

    01:22

  • Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza

    02:59

  • New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military

    02:49

  • ‘A sad Christmas’: Bethlehem somber as Christmas events cancelled

    01:21

  • Israeli military confirms loss of 14 more troops as war intensifies

    01:54

NBC News

Gaza child pulled from rubble alive after Israeli airstrike

01:19

Following an Israeli airstrike that collapsed a building in Rafah, a young child was pulled from the rubble alive. Rescuers rushed her to a nearby hospital. The Gaza health ministry said the strike killed 20 Palestinians and injured 55.Dec. 29, 2023

