Gaza child pulled from rubble alive after Israeli airstrike

- UP NEXT
6 Americans still presumed captive in Gaza as fighting rages on02:24
IDF says it ‘regrets’ harming uninvolved Gazans amid strike on refugee camp01:56
Israel warns of clash with Hezbollah at border with Lebanon02:04
Inside the largest Hamas tunnel discovered by the Israeli military01:54
‘We need to be allowed to do the work’ in Gaza says UNICEF spokesperson04:36
NBC News gets first-hand look inside the ‘largest Hamas tunnel’ discovered by IDF01:38
Israel launches new airstrikes, says war could continue for months02:08
Youths killed in Israeli strike on West Bank according to Palestinian Health Ministry01:03
Palestinian residents of West Bank village say they’re being driven out by Jewish settlers03:40
Israel warns war with Hamas will go on for many more months02:20
Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?05:01
Israel faces growing pressure to end war with Hamas02:07
Egypt draws up plan to end the Israel-Hamas war06:15
Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem amid the war in Gaza01:27
Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas02:06
Deadly strike hits refugee camp in Gaza, killing around 7001:22
Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza02:59
New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military02:49
‘A sad Christmas’: Bethlehem somber as Christmas events cancelled01:21
Israeli military confirms loss of 14 more troops as war intensifies01:54
- UP NEXT
6 Americans still presumed captive in Gaza as fighting rages on02:24
IDF says it ‘regrets’ harming uninvolved Gazans amid strike on refugee camp01:56
Israel warns of clash with Hezbollah at border with Lebanon02:04
Inside the largest Hamas tunnel discovered by the Israeli military01:54
‘We need to be allowed to do the work’ in Gaza says UNICEF spokesperson04:36
NBC News gets first-hand look inside the ‘largest Hamas tunnel’ discovered by IDF01:38
Play All