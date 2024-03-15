Gaza hospital overwhelmed after another attack on aid truck crowds

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
An NBC News camera crew was at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as staff struggled to deal with the number of casualties from a deadly shooting attack on crowds waiting for an overnight aid delivery. Hamas and the Israeli military are blaming each other for the incident.March 15, 2024

