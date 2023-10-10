IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gaza pounded by overnight Israeli airstrikes

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    'It’s a massacre’: IDF troops clear Kfar Azza kibbutz

    01:35

  • Security increases as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters take to streets

    02:35

  • Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador

    04:38

  • Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed

    03:24

  • Drone video shows scale of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

    01:22

  • U.S. sending assistance by land and air to Israel

    02:17

  • Israeli military intensifies retaliatory strikes against Hamas

    03:12

  • Biden confirms Americans among Hamas hostages, 14 killed in attacks

    03:41

  • Israeli death toll surpasses 1,000

    03:14

  • IDF says rockets from Lebanon hit areas of northern Israel

    02:44

  • Israeli forces attempt hostage rescue amid heavy gunfire

    01:31

  • Look inside a bomb shelter used by Israeli civilians

    06:30

  • Israeli father recounts how his daughter was killed in the Hamas attacks

    06:24

  • Iran's supreme leader denies involvement in Hamas attacks

    01:08

  • 'It's not a battlefield, it's a massacre:' Israeli military officer describes aftermath of Hamas assault on a kibbutz

    01:44

  • Hamas threatens to execute hostages as conflict in Gaza deepens

    05:48

  • Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

    05:10

  • Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes

    02:24

  • Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel

    01:50

NBC News

Gaza pounded by overnight Israeli airstrikes

00:36

Video shot across the Gaza skyline captured explosions from Israeli bombardment lighting up the night above the Hamas-controlled enclave.Oct. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Gaza pounded by overnight Israeli airstrikes

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    'It’s a massacre’: IDF troops clear Kfar Azza kibbutz

    01:35

  • Security increases as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters take to streets

    02:35

  • Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador

    04:38

  • Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed

    03:24

  • Drone video shows scale of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

    01:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All