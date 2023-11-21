IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Desperate Gazans scramble for aid truck water supplies

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Tentative hostage deal reached pending Israeli approval

    02:59

  • Biden says deal to release hostages in Gaza is ‘very close’

    00:48

  • Tentative deal reached to release hostages held by Hamas

    02:51

  • Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza

    00:26

  • Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon

    00:41

  • Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

    02:49

  • New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza

    03:41

  • Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops

    01:14

  • WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt

    00:59

  • Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say

    00:37

  • Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas

    02:46

  • Israel Defense Forces release video showing military operations in Gaza

    00:46

  • Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital

    01:59

  • New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been

    02:34

  • An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas

    03:17

  • Premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital

    00:51

  • ‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says

    01:49

  • Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas

    08:59

  • Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says

    02:45

NBC News

Desperate Gazans scramble for aid truck water supplies

00:55

Video from Khan Younis shows internally displaced Gazans mobbing Egyptian aid trucks filled with bottled water. The United Nations has said that water shortages have “become a matter of life and death” in the besieged territory.Nov. 21, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Desperate Gazans scramble for aid truck water supplies

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Tentative hostage deal reached pending Israeli approval

    02:59

  • Biden says deal to release hostages in Gaza is ‘very close’

    00:48

  • Tentative deal reached to release hostages held by Hamas

    02:51

  • Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza

    00:26

  • Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon

    00:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All