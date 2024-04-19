IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gazan civilians bombed while sheltering in U.N. school
April 19, 202402:45
    Gazan civilians bombed while sheltering in U.N. school

Gazan civilians bombed while sheltering in U.N. school

NBC News filmed the aftermath of a deadly Israeli airstrike on an UNRWA school in northern Gaza where Palestinian families, displaced by the war, were trying to survive. “We are human beings,” said Ahmed Abu Sultan, “For God’s sake. If we can't stay in a school, where do we go?”April 19, 2024

