Gazan civilians bombed while sheltering in U.N. school

- Now Playing
Gazan civilians bombed while sheltering in U.N. school02:45
- UP NEXT
NYPD arrests 108 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University05:15
U.S. not involved in any offensive operations, Blinken says of Israel's strike on Iran00:51
Israel strikes back on Iran: What is the significance of the attack?02:39
Israel carries out limited retaliatory airstrike on Iran03:53
Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University02:08
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University01:00
Hezbollah leader warns Israel will pay 'a high price' if Iran is attacked02:34
Google workers in New York protest over company's billion-dollar contract with Israel00:27
Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus01:43
US to impose new sanctions on Tehran in wake of attack on Israel02:31
Grief and despair as women, children and people seeking refuge in southern Gaza are killed01:58
Columbia University president to testify before lawmakers on antisemitism03:11
USC cancels commencement speech by class valedictorian01:36
House delivers articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to Senate01:49
Safety for aid in Gaza is an ‘ongoing problem,’ says humanitarian executive05:29
Fetterman says he disagrees with Biden on Israel but backs his 2024 campaign07:09
Protesters block traffic in US to demand cease-fire in Gaza02:47
Gaza City bakery reopens drawing large crowds waiting to buy bread01:09
Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage08:40
- Now Playing
Gazan civilians bombed while sheltering in U.N. school02:45
- UP NEXT
NYPD arrests 108 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University05:15
U.S. not involved in any offensive operations, Blinken says of Israel's strike on Iran00:51
Israel strikes back on Iran: What is the significance of the attack?02:39
Israel carries out limited retaliatory airstrike on Iran03:53
Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University02:08
Play All