Gazan civilians flee fighting as IDF hits Al-Shifa Hospital
  • NBC News investigates claims that terror groups fund pro-Palestinian protests in U.S.

    Gazan civilians flee fighting as IDF hits Al-Shifa Hospital

    Fears grow in Rafah as Netanyahu vows new offensive

  • Dead and wounded arrive at Rafah hospital after Israeli airstrike

  • Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

  • Biden speaks to Netanyahu amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

  • Woman mourns over husband's body following Israeli airstrike in Gaza

  • Biden warns Israel against an offensive in Rafah

  • Huge crowd gathers outside U.N. warehouse in Gaza City for aid as warnings about famine increase

  • Israel launches new raid on Gaza hospital as ceasefire talks resume

  • U.N. aid arrives in Gaza under armed guard and goes to depots for distribution

  • Chuck Schumer calls Netanyahu an 'obstacle to peace’

  • White House weighs response if Israel invades Rafah

  • Relief ship finally arrives in Gaza

  • Gaza hospital overwhelmed after another attack on aid truck crowds

  • Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza

  • Michigan’s Arab and Muslim community frustrated Biden did not plan meeting

  • Schumer says Israel's Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace

  • Wounded children treated in hospital after deadly Israeli strike in Rafah

  • Full speech: Sen. Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

Gazan civilians flee fighting as IDF hits Al-Shifa Hospital

An NBC News camera crew was filming on Gaza City’s coastal road as civilians escaped more fighting in and around the Al-Shifa medical complex. “We are weary, fed up, exhausted, and starving,” said one man as he passed.March 20, 2024

