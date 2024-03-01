IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gazan doctor says bullets and shells caused aid truck casualties
  Biden administration announces U.S. aid drops into Gaza

    Gazan doctor says bullets and shells caused aid truck casualties

    'Innocent lives are on the line': Biden pledges food aid into Gaza

  Video shows masked men patrolling Rafah market 'to keep down prices'

  At least 100 killed in attack on crowd waiting for aid in Gaza City

  Disputed versions of deadly stampede and shooting in northern Gaza as war death toll exceeds 30,000

  U.N. on Gaza aid truck deaths: 'These people died because there is a conflict'

  Israeli troops open fire on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza, health ministry says

  Gaza hospital overwhelmed by hunger and malnutrition among neonates

  Attack on crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza kills dozens

  Gaza facing low supply of basic needs as they plead for more aid

  'Very little evidence' of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden's optimism

  One-man medical center treats 100 children daily in Rafah tent camp

  Former Gaza hostages among marchers in southern Israel demanding more releases

  Video shows damage in northern Israel after Hamas militants fired rockets from Lebanon

  Houthi attacks in Red Sea disrupt major supply deliveries

  Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism

  Netanyahu responds to Biden's Gaza cease-fire statement

  Israeli strike on residential building kills several people in Rafah

  Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week

Gazan doctor says bullets and shells caused aid truck casualties

Speaking to NBC News at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, Dr. Mohmmed Mahmoud Eghrad said, “Perhaps a small number of [injuries] were due to trampling and pushing, but the trampling itself happened because of the shooting that came from the Israeli occupation forces.”March 1, 2024

