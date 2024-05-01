IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘We are here to bury the babies’: Gazan family grieves for two young siblings
May 1, 202402:09
Two-year-old Mona Jarada and her brother Karim, who was four, were killed in an airstrike in Rafah after being forcibly displaced there by the Israeli military. Their parents were hospitalized in the same attack and so couldn’t attend their burial. “What is our guilt? That we are from Gaza?” asked the children’s grandmother through her tears.May 1, 2024

