    Gazan father left all alone as he buries baby daughter

    A story of survival: 13-year-old takes care of seven siblings amid the war in Gaza

  • Caged woman leads Tel Aviv rally calling for the release of Gaza hostages

  • Video shows damaged cemetery after Israeli forces search for hostages in Gaza

  • Top Houthi leader claims they are at war with the U.S.

  • U.S. launches new strikes on Houthi targets

  • Saudi foreign minister calls for ‘credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state’

  • ‘Desperate, sad, angry’: Relative of youngest Hamas hostage on family’s ordeal

  • Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital

  • Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action

  • At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

  • Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting

  • American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter

  • Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

  • Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll

  • Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out

  • Israel and Hamas reach deal to supply medicine to Gaza hostages

  • Heavy bombing in Gaza causes residents to flee

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

  • Iran carries out missile attack in Iraq targeting alleged Israeli ‘spy headquarters’

Gazan father left all alone as he buries baby daughter

Ahmad Rouqa and his daughter Tala were the only survivors when the rest of their family was killed in an Israeli airstrike in December. “I hoped that she would remain with me in this life,” Ahmad told NBC News, but added, “The girl wants her mother and her siblings. She doesn't want the life of her father.”Jan. 20, 2024

