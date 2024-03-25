IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gazans determined to ‘see joy’ as they celebrate Ramadan amid war
March 25, 2024
    Gazans determined to ‘see joy’ as they celebrate Ramadan amid war

Gazans determined to ‘see joy’ as they celebrate Ramadan amid war

Palestinians gathered in a Rafah neighborhood to share iftar, a meal that marks the end of the day’s fast during the holy month of Ramadan. One of the neighborhood’s residents told NBC News they invited families and displaced Palestinians to gather together and break the fast despite the war.March 25, 2024

