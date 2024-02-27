IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Anti-Biden vote in Michigan, Disney World blamed for doctor's death, Taylor Swift's dad accused of punching photographer

Gazans queue for bread amid the worsening humanitarian crisis
Feb. 27, 202401:03

  • Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Gazans queue for bread amid the worsening humanitarian crisis

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank clashes

    00:40

  • Mystery over couple who disappeared on yacht in Caribbean

    01:34

  • American couple missing after apparent yacht hijacking

    01:44

  • Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest

    00:39

  • Video shows Israeli tanks firing shells toward Gaza

    00:30

  • Several hundred protest in London against the war in Ukraine

    00:47

  • Zelenskyy discusses need for aid from allies as Ukraine marks 2 years since Russian invasion

    02:43

  • Video shows American fighter jets launching from Red Sea on Saturday night

    02:04

  • U.S. and U.K. conduct airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

    00:58

  • Spain apartment complex fire kills at least 10

    02:22

  • On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

    02:11

  • White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death

    00:37

  • At least 22 Palestinians killed in an airstrike on a home in central Gaza

    01:00

  • Police give details of murder charges faced by a Sydney police officer

    01:03

  • Deadly fire engulfs entire apartment building in Valencia, Spain

    00:40

  • Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway

    00:40

  • Mother put in ICE detention after ending up on Interpol's red notice list

    06:52

  • Mexican president doxes New York Times journalists during press conference

    03:47

NBC News

Gazans queue for bread amid the worsening humanitarian crisis

01:03

Displaced Gazans in Rafah queued for hours for a bundle of bread amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. U.N. officials warn that an assault on Rafah would be catastrophic.Feb. 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Gazans queue for bread amid the worsening humanitarian crisis

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank clashes

    00:40

  • Mystery over couple who disappeared on yacht in Caribbean

    01:34

  • American couple missing after apparent yacht hijacking

    01:44

  • Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest

    00:39
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All