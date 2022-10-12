IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

    Video shows moment family rescued from rubble of Zaporizhzhia home

  • Biden says Putin 'miscalculated significantly’ Ukrainian resistance

  • Zelenskyy requests more air defenses from G7 after Russian missile strikes

  • Zelenskyy on Putin: ‘Terror is his attitude to the world’

  • Russian missile attack narrowly misses woman in viral video

  • Dashcam video shows huge explosion in Dnipro during Russian bombardment

  • Putin attacks over a dozen Ukrainian cities in ‘retaliation’ for bridge explosion

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of trying to wipe Ukraine 'off the Earth'

  • Russia unleashes missile strikes across Ukraine after Crimea bridge attack

  • Russian missiles strike Ukrainian apartment buildings, killing over a dozen

  • Is the US concerned Putin will be pushed to use nuclear weapons?

  • Russia’s rocket fire strikes Ukrainian city after Crimea bridge blast

  • How real is the threat of Putin using nuclear weapons in Ukraine?

  • Huge explosion damages part of bridge linking Russia and Crimea

  • Ukrainian human rights organization vow to continue work after Nobel Peace Prize win

  • Biden: 'Armageddon' risk at highest level since Cuban Missile Crisis

  • Biden warns risk of 'nuclear Armageddon' is highest since Cuban missile crisis

  • More Russians fleeing to avoid Putin’s worsening war in Ukraine

  • Deadly Russian missile strike hits southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

On a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, Gen. Mark Milley and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave a press briefing on the war in Ukraine, with Milley suggesting that recent Russian attacks on civilians constitute a “war crime.” Austin condemned Russia’s “nuclear saber rattling” as “reckless and irresponsible,” saying that the United States is keeping a close watch on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next move.Oct. 12, 2022

