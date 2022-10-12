Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

On a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, Gen. Mark Milley and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave a press briefing on the war in Ukraine, with Milley suggesting that recent Russian attacks on civilians constitute a “war crime.” Austin condemned Russia’s “nuclear saber rattling” as “reckless and irresponsible,” saying that the United States is keeping a close watch on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next move.Oct. 12, 2022