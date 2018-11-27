U.S. news

Gender-reveal party explosion sparks 2017 Sawmill wildfire in Arizona

Video released by the U.S. Forest Service showed the explosion at a gender-reveal party that led to the so-called Sawmill wildfire in April 2017.Nov. 27, 2018

  • Gender-reveal stunt sparked 47,000-acre wildfire that did $8M in damage

