Gender-reveal stunt sparked 47,000-acre wildfire that did $8M in damage

Gender-reveal party explosion sparks 2017 Sawmill wildfire in Arizona
Video released by the U.S. Forest Service showed the explosion at a gender-reveal party that led to the so-called Sawmill wildfire in April 2017.
Gender-reveal stunt sparked 47,000-acre wildfire that did $8M in damage00:53
Watch: White Kansas official tells black woman he is part of 'master race’02:09
Watch: Audience enraged after man shouts Nazi salute at 'Fiddler on the Roof'00:48
White lecturer calls police on black student for putting feet up01:03
Watch fans tackle Morrissey onstage at San Diego concert01:18
Teen takes ATV on Houston freeway, leads police on hour-long chase01:13