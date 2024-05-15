IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Geologist and Renaissance scholar believes she has solved one of the Mona Lisa mysteries
May 15, 202401:07

Geologist and Renaissance scholar believes she has solved one of the Mona Lisa mysteries

For centuries, art historians have debated over the landscape in Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa." But the geologist and Italian Renaissance scholar, Ann Pizzorusso, says she knows the location that features in the world's most famous portrait.May 15, 2024

