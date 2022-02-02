IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years

    03:29

  • Children under five are the ‘last group missing’ on Covid vaccinations, says BioNTech founder

    04:15

  • Biden to tout gun crime strategy amid nationwide rise in crime rate

    02:47

  • Justice Department could pursue charges against states involved in fake electors scandal

    04:10

  • Tesla recall has self-driving features in the spotlight

    03:44

  • Inflation and supply chain issues impacts homeless shelter

    03:21

  • 1988 calendar ‘Every Woman’s Fantasy’ going viral 35 years later 

    02:40

  • Biden Administration wants families separated at border to stay in the U.S.

    02:51

  • Amber Alert issued for Tennessee newborn whose mother was found fatally shot

    00:44

  • Restaurant owners pleading for Congress’s help following Omicron surge

    05:01

  • Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Georgetown Law administrator placed on leave after racist tweet about possible Supreme Court nominee

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands mourn NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral

    02:15

  • Officials say Minnesota school shooting attack was ‘not random’

    02:28

  • Biden relaunches fight against cancer in moonshot program

    03:15

  • Washington state files suit against covid testing centers over 'invalid, false and delayed' results

    01:59

  • Idaho family's home renovations uncover baseball card 'wall of fame'

    03:57

  • Body of missing Houston man found in car trunk in Dallas

    01:15

  • Florida teen refuses $5,000 offer to shut down Twitter bot tracking Elon Musk's private jet

    01:55

  • New York set to approve new statewide political map ahead of midterms

    02:44

NBC News Channel

Georgetown Law administrator placed on leave after racist tweet about possible Supreme Court nominee

01:24

A Georgetown Law administrator was placed on leave after posting a racist tweet about President Joe Biden’s plans to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. WRC’s Amiee Cho reports.Feb. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years

    03:29

  • Children under five are the ‘last group missing’ on Covid vaccinations, says BioNTech founder

    04:15

  • Biden to tout gun crime strategy amid nationwide rise in crime rate

    02:47

  • Justice Department could pursue charges against states involved in fake electors scandal

    04:10

  • Tesla recall has self-driving features in the spotlight

    03:44

  • Inflation and supply chain issues impacts homeless shelter

    03:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All