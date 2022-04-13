IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Community reacts to boy found dead in lake

01:28

The body of 4-year-old Kyuss Williams was found in a lake near his home after his family reported him missing. Neighbors reacted with sorrow and called for better safeguards in the area. WXIA’s Joe Ripley reports.April 13, 2022

