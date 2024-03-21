Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 2020

- Now Playing
Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 202001:13
11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother04:43
Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say03:11
Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death03:08
Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman01:09
New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 202304:50
Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents01:08
Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper01:36
Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men01:43
First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men02:35
Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road01:56
California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old02:03
Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder02:28
Hearing begins in alleged California exorcism death01:49
LAPD forms task force to combat 'burglary tourists' targeting neighborhoods02:51
Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder00:57
Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida01:52
PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects01:57
Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial00:42
Special prosecutor resigns in Trump Georgia election case02:34
