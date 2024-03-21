IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 2020
March 21, 202401:13
  • Now Playing

    Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 2020

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother 

    04:43

  • Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say

    03:11

  • Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death

    03:08

  • Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman

    01:09

  • New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

    04:50

  • Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents

    01:08

  • Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper

    01:36

  • Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43

  • First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men

    02:35

  • Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road

    01:56

  • California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old

    02:03

  • Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder

    02:28

  • Hearing begins in alleged California exorcism death

    01:49

  • LAPD forms task force to combat 'burglary tourists' targeting neighborhoods

    02:51

  • Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder

    00:57

  • Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52

  • PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

    01:57

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Special prosecutor resigns in Trump Georgia election case 

    02:34

NBC News Channel

Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 2020

01:13

Georgia put death row inmate Willie Pye to death in its first execution since before the Covid pandemic. Pye, 59, was convicted of murder and other charges in the 1993 slaying of his former girlfriend. WXIA’s Cody Alcorn reports.March 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 2020

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother 

    04:43

  • Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say

    03:11

  • Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death

    03:08

  • Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman

    01:09

  • New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

    04:50
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All