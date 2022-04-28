IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Georgia Gov. Kemp signs controversial education bills into law

    01:50
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed several controversial education bills into law such as restricting discussions about race in classrooms and allowing transgender athletes to be excluded from sports. WXIA's Brittany Kleinepter reports.April 28, 2022

