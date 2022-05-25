IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Georgia Gov. Kemp vows to ‘make sure’ Stacey Abrams will not be next governor in primary win speech

02:53

GOP Gov. Brian Kemp won the state’s primary against former President Donald Trump’s favored candidate David Perdue. Kemp thanked his opponents and said, “The fight for the soul of our state begins to make sure that Stacey Abrams will not be our next governor.”May 25, 2022

