NBC News

Georgia Guidestones heavily damaged by explosion

00:42

Investigators converged on a rural site east of Atlanta on Wednesday seeking clues to an explosion they say heavily damaged the Georgia Guidestones, a peculiar granite monument locals call "America's Stonehenge."July 7, 2022

