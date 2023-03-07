Georgia man's body found in Louisiana more than a week after he went missing

Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, two others alive02:22
- Now Playing
Georgia man's body found in Louisiana more than a week after he went missing00:57
- UP NEXT
Massachusetts man charged in attack on United flight attendant01:48
Massachusetts police identify 'Granby Girl' who was found dead in 197801:31
White House proposes raising taxes for some Americans to fund Medicare03:08
How a Texas lawsuit could impact state’s near-total abortion ban02:55
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to testify on state of the economy03:58
Alligator stolen from Texas zoo returned 20 years later00:54
Two high school students killed, seven injured in Atlanta shooting01:43
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial speak out01:28
Another Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio under investigation01:45
23 protesters charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta01:30
Californians stranded in snow after relentless winter storms02:10
FAA, NTSB investigating multiple in-air flight scares02:01
Four Americans kidnapped in Mexico at gunpoint02:42
New York City gay bar deaths classified as homicides01:49
23 charged with domestic terrorism after Atlanta 'Cop City' clashes03:07
Tennessee drag queens vow to defy performance ban01:51
FBI offering $50K reward for 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico02:19
Lithium battery investigated as cause of massive New York fire01:57
Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, two others alive02:22
- Now Playing
Georgia man's body found in Louisiana more than a week after he went missing00:57
- UP NEXT
Massachusetts man charged in attack on United flight attendant01:48
Massachusetts police identify 'Granby Girl' who was found dead in 197801:31
White House proposes raising taxes for some Americans to fund Medicare03:08
How a Texas lawsuit could impact state’s near-total abortion ban02:55
Play All