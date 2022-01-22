Georgia pastor, wife arrested on false imprisonment charges, deny wrongdoing

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Summ-Bankston were arrested on charges of false imprisonment after officials found up to eight people locked in their basement, but the couple denies people were held against their will. WXIA’s Jon Shriek reports.Jan. 22, 2022

