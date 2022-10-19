IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Georgia police, FBI searching landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon

Georgia police, FBI searching landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon

The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI said they are conducting a search of a Waste Management landfill and believe the body of 20-month-old Quinton Simon was thrown in a dumpster and later transported to the landfill. WSAV's Brett Buffington reports.Oct. 19, 2022

    Georgia police, FBI searching landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon

