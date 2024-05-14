IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Georgia’s ‘foreign agent’ law sparks brawls inside and outside parliament
May 14, 202401:29
Lawmakers exchanged blows during a heated parliamentary session and police clashed with protesters outside the building as Georgia adopted a controversial new law, denounced by some as “the Russian law” for its resemblance to legislation used by Putin to limit opposition.May 14, 2024

