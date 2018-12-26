Georgia community reacts to children’s bodies found buried

Crime & Courts

Georgia teens’ bodies found buried on grounds of home, community reacts

01:36

A Georgia father, his wife and two other adults have been arrested after the bodies of two of the man's children were found buried on the property of their home.Dec. 26, 2018

