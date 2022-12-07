German authorities ‘worried’ after police arrest 25 people suspected of plotting far-right coup

- Now Playing
German authorities ‘worried’ after police arrest 25 people suspected of plotting far-right coup01:10
- UP NEXT
Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year04:07
China eases Covid restrictions amid unprecedented protests02:49
German authorities arrest dozens suspected of plotting to overthrow government03:16
1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace uncovered on construction site01:08
German police make mass arrests of far-right coup plot suspects00:55
Russia blaming Ukraine for deadly drone attacks01:35
‘We are all one’: Cities unite in celebration after Morocco beats Spain01:25
Ukraine's Zelenskyy marks Armed Forces Day in Donbas01:00
Meet Red and Black, two puppies rescued from Ukraine's front line00:54
US warship missing since WWI found at bottom of Atlantic Ocean02:54
Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly explosions at air bases in Russia04:25
Videos appear to show drone attacks on Russian air bases01:03
Chinese President Xi honors Jiang Zemin at memorial01:05
Volcano erupts in Indonesia sparking concern as Mauna Loa eruption continues02:18
Will Iranian regime disband morality police following protests?01:28
Russian President Putin drives across Crimea bridge targeted by bomb01:00
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska honored with Hillary Rodham Clinton Award02:43
Beijing residents give eased Covid curbs cautious thumbs up01:00
Russia launches new wave of missile attacks against Ukraine as winter sets in04:25
- Now Playing
German authorities ‘worried’ after police arrest 25 people suspected of plotting far-right coup01:10
- UP NEXT
Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year04:07
China eases Covid restrictions amid unprecedented protests02:49
German authorities arrest dozens suspected of plotting to overthrow government03:16
1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace uncovered on construction site01:08
German police make mass arrests of far-right coup plot suspects00:55
Play All